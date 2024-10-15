IDF says it eliminated armed radical in West Bank

TEL AVIV, October 16. /TASS/. Israeli troops eliminated an armed radical plotting a terror attack in the West Bank city of Jenin, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service said.

"Undercover Israel Border Police forces, with the direction of the ISA, operated in the area of Jenin to apprehend a wanted individual who was planning to carry out a terrorist attack in the immediate future," the press service said in a statement. "During exchanges of fire with the suspect, who had barricaded himself inside a building, the forces eliminated him."

"No IDF injuries were reported," the statement reads.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when HAMAS militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as retaliation for the aggressive actions taken by Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, launching air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria before starting a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave.