Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dies after gun attack — TV

TOKYO, July 8. /TASS/. Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after a gun attack on Friday, Japan’s public broadcaster reported.

According to a spokesperson for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Abe died at a hospital in the Nara Prefecture where he had been rushed after the attack.

The attack took place at about noon on Friday, while Abe was delivering a speech at an election campaign event in the city of Nara. A 41-year-old man, named Tetsuya Yamagami, fired two shots at the ex-prime minister using a homemade weapon. Abe was airlifted to the hospital and received a blood transfusion.

The attacker reportedly said that he was dissatisfied with Abe and wanted to kill him.