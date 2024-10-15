Court fines Telegram $41,244 for refusal to delete banned information

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The Tagansky Court in Moscow has fined Telegram messenger 4 mln rubles ($41,244) for refusing to delete information banned in Russia, the court’s press service told TASS.

"Telegram Messenger Inc. was recognized by the ruling of the Tagansky District Court of Moscow as liable for committing an administrative offense under Part 2, Art. 13.41 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (failure of the website owner to delete information in case responsibility for removing such information is stipulated by Russian laws). The court set the administrative punishment in the form of the administrative fine of 4 million rubles," the press service said. announced.

In August 2024, Telegram was also fined four million for the similar administrative offense.