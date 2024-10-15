Hezbollah accuses Israel of using cluster munitions in southern Lebanon

BEIRUT, October 15. /TASS/. Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement accused the Israeli air force of once again using cluster munitions during strikes on Lebanon.

In a statement, published on its Telegram channel, the movement said that this type of projectiles was used at least three times in the past 24 hours, against targets located in the south of the country.

The movement slammed Israel’s actions as "barbaric crimes" and called upon international rights groups and humanitarian organizations to condemn the Jewish state’s actions.

On October 13, Hezbollah accused the Israeli military of using cluster munitions, prohibited by the 2008 Oslo convention, while attacking the settlements of Hanine and At-Tiri in southern Lebanon.

Israel has been delivering massive airstrikes on Hezbollah military targets in Lebanon since September 23, when it launched Operation Northern Arrows. Israel’s declared goal is to create safe conditions in the country’s northern areas so that tens of thousands of local residents could return to their homes. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was reportedly killed in Israel’s strike on Beirut on September 27. In the early hours on October 1, Israel announced the launch of a ground operation in Lebanon’s border areas.