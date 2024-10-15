Bank of Russia increases dollar rate to 97.01 rubles for October 16

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar rate at 97.0121 rubles for October 16, up 0.91 rubles against the previous indicator.

The official euro rate grew by 0.19 rubles to 105.6757 rubles. The official yuan rate is fixed at 13.5683 rubles, seven kopecks up against the prior figure.

The Central Bank said on June 13 that it would fix official dollar and euro rates against the ruble on the basis of reports of banks on results of transactions in the over-the-counter currency market.