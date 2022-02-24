Germany won’t supply weapons to Ukraine — German economy minister

BERLIN, February 24. /TASS/. Germany won’t supply weapons to Ukraine, German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, who is also Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Action, said on Thursday.

"The demands [by Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andrey Melnik] are known as is the position of the German government," Habeck said at a news conference in Berlin. "I can reiterate the position of the German government: We won’t supply weapons to Ukraine."

The German government stands against lethal weapons supplies to Ukraine, which they reaffirmed multiple times.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure by precision strikes. There are no threats to the civilian population, the ministry said.