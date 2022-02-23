Ukraine’s General Staff calls up reservists aged 18-60

KIEV, February 23. /TASS/. Ukraine has begun calling up reservists aged 18-60, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a statement on Wednesday.

"On February 22, 2022, the Ukrainian president [Vladimir Zelensky] issued an order by the supreme commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces ‘On Calling Up Reservists for Conscription Service for a Special Period.’ The draft will include reservists aged 18-60 from among officers, privates and sergeants," the statement says.

The conscription of reservists in Ukraine began on Wednesday for a maximum term of twelve months, it said.

The reservists of the active reserve will serve in the military units and in the specialties where they served before and signed contracts for active reserve service. They will retain their jobs and average monthly pays, the Ukrainian General Staff said.