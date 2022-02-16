Ukrainian people to pay for West's military assistance - diplomat

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The payment for the military aid supplied by Western countries to Ukraine will fall on the Ukrainian people, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing on Wednesday.

The diplomat provided a brief overview of military assistance to Ukraine from Western countries for the last one and a half months. "The Ukrainian people will pay for all this, including means and the lives of future generations. Someone has to use these weapons, since someone has to pay for these weapons, components and for maintenance. Here they (Western countries -TASS) found the unfortunate country," she said.

The diplomat highlighted that since the beginning of the year, more than 40 military transport aircraft from different countries have landed in Ukraine: the US, the UK, Canada, Poland, Lithuania. Zakharova recalled that in December US President Joe Biden approved an additional $200 million in defensive security assistance to Ukraine. The aid package includes anti-tank missiles, grenade launchers, firearms and ammunition.