G7 top diplomats to hold emergency meeting on Ukraine in Germany — Kyodo

TOKYO, February 16. /TASS/. G7 foreign ministers are planning an emergency meeting in Germany this week, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

Presumably, the meeting of G7 top diplomats will be held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC). According to the news agency’s sources in the government, the situation around Ukraine will be the main subject of this meeting. Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will represent Japan.

Approximately 35 heads of state and government will participate in the MSC which will take place on February 18-20. It is expected that the US will be represented by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the German delegation will be led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is also expected to attend the conference.

Lately, Ukraine and the West have been increasingly echoing claims of an alleged possible Russian "invasion" of Ukraine ever more frequently. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov branded such information as an "empty and groundless" escalation of tensions, emphasizing that Russia does not pose a threat to anyone. That said, he didn’t exclude the possibility of provocations being whipped up in order to justify such claims and warned that attempts to resolve the problem in southeastern Ukraine through the use of force would have the most serious consequences.