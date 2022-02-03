US coordinated with Russia to carry out operation to eliminate IS leader in Syria - TV

NEW YORK, February 4. /TASS/. The United States coordinated with Russia to deconflict airspace during an operation that killed the leader of the Islamic State terror group (IS, outlawed in Russia) in northwestern Syria, CNN reported on Thursday, citing a US defense official.

"The US told Russia it would be operating in a broad general area of northwest Syria, during a timeframe and told them to stay out of the area," the media outlet said.

Earlier on Thursday, the White House released a written statement by US President Joe Biden, in which he said that US military forces had carried out a counterterrorism operation in northwestern Syria, taking IS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraysh "off the battlefield.".