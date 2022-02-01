DPR intelligence says Kiev completed Donbass offensive plan — People’s Militia

DONETSK, February 1. /TASS/. Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has information that the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) General Staff has completed the development of the Donbass offensive operation plan, DPR People’s Militia deputy head Eduard Basurin said Tuesday.

"According to our intelligence information, the General Staff has completed the development of the plan of an offensive operation in Donbass. We have already announced this development. This week, a meeting should take place, led by General Staff head General [Sergey] Shaptal, with the participation of the Joint Forces Operation commander General [Alexander] Pavlyuk and commanders of ‘North’ and ‘East’ tactical operational groups Generals Krasilnikov and Tarnavsky. During the meeting, the plan of the Ukrainian aggression against the independent republics will be presented. Then, the plan must be approved by the National Defense and Security Council of Ukraine," he said.

He underscored that the DPR People’s Militia continues to register Ukraine’s active efforts on the creation of strike groups and preparation for offensive action. In particular, according to the People’s Militia, the UAF 14th armored brigade will relocate to the Joint Forces Operation from its permanent deployment location near the settlement of Vladimir-Volynsky. The brigade is receiving additional personnel, fuel, weapons, and ammunition.

The DPR also registers increased frequency of Ukrainian drones’ sorties along the entire contact line.

"We believe that the Joint Forces Operation command seeks to carry out reconnaissance of our forward positions in order to update the targets and prepare to fire at them," he said, adding that carrying out reconnaissance and using drones is a direct violation of additional measures on ceasefire control.

Basurin added that, according to the intelligence, four sabotage groups arrived at the landing brigade near Gorlovka, who underwent training for urban warfare. They were trained by UK instructors from the Orbital training mission, he specified.