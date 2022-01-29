Gamaleya Institute ready to file documents to test new platforms for Covid vaccines

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The Gamaleya Institute is ready to file papers to Russian Health Ministry to obtain permission for research of new platforms for Covid vaccines, Institute Director Alexander Gintsburg told TASS.

"In order to protect ourselves from next potential mutations, we prepare new platforms that will contain antigen variants for several coronavirus variants. We already begin the submission of papers to obtain a permission for tests," he said.

Earlier, Institute Deputy Director Denis Logunov said that the researchers were looking into development of a polyvalent vaccine against the coronavirus infection, based on several viral strains at the same time, for example, delta and omicron strains.