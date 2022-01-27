Kyrgyz, Tajik guards exchange fire in border shootout

BISHKEK, January 27. /TASS/. Kyrgyz and Tajik forces exchanged gunfire across the border of the two states, the Border Guard Service of the Kyrgyz National State Security Committee reported on Thursday.

"The situation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border is characterized as tense. Following the results of negotiations held between representatives of the border guard services of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan, the Batken-Isfana road section in the Tort-Kocho area that was blocked by Tajik citizens, according to updated information, has subsequently reopened for traffic," the Border Guard Service said.

"However, at about 19:35 (16:35 Moscow time), the situation deteriorated after the Tajik side used guns and (opened) fire against border guard units of the Kyrgyz National State Security Committee in the locality of Chyr-Dobo of the Batken district. Major shootouts between the border guard troops of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are occurring in the areas of Tort-Kocho and Chyr-Dobo. The Tajik side is using mortars and grenade launchers," the statement says.

There have been no reports on those killed or wounded in the shootouts.