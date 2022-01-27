China urges US to react seriously to Russia’s security concerns

BEIJING, January 27. /TASS/. The Chinese government is urging the US authorities to react seriously to Russia’s concerns in the field of security and to take them into account, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, a member of the State Council, said in a telephone conversation with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Russia’s reasonable concerns in the field of security must be taken seriously and settled," the Foreign Ministry’s news release quotes Wang as saying.

"The security of one state cannot be ensured by harming the security of another country. Likewise, regional security cannot be ensured by strengthening or expanding military alliances," he added.

Wang called for abandoning the Cold War mentality and for entering into negotiations with the aim of creating a balanced, effective, and viable mechanism of security in Europe.

The Russian Foreign Ministry on December 17, 2021, published drafts of treaties on security guarantees Moscow expected the United State and NATO to conclude. The two treaties - with the United States and the alliance - envisage NATO’s pledge to refrain from expansion to the East and from admitting Ukraine, as well as restrictions on the deployment of major attack weapons, including nuclear ones.