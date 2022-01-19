Concrete actions by US needed for Ukraine to implement Minsk Agreements — official

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russia urges the US to deal with ‘concrete actions’ to strong-arm Ukraine into fulfilling its obligations under the Minsk Agreements if Washington is indeed interested in this, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at the Valdai Discussion Club’s floor.

"We call upon our US colleagues - we did so last week and will continue doing it - to ultimately deal with concrete actions to strong-arm Kiev into the rigorous and full-fledged performance of the Minsk Agreements, certainly, if Washington is indeed interested in a political settlement of the internal Ukrainian conflict," the official said.

"There is a need to stop beefing up the hawkish Ukrainian regime," the diplomat said. "By supplies of arms, assistance of instructors, development of plans and their implementation for construction of military bases, training and exercise activities and many other things posing the direct, the immediate threat to us," he added.