Russian, Greek Foreign Ministers discuss Geneva, Brussels meetings on security — statement

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the Geneva and Brussels meetings on guarantees of security during a phone call with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The sides reviewed the perspectives of cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of Russia and Greece, as well as international and regional issues. The focus was on the meetings in Geneva and Brussels on the guarantees of security in Europe. The Russian side provided a detailed assessment of the situation in Ukraine, and the ways to normalize it based on the unconditional implementation of the Minsk Package of Measures," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the sides discussed the topical issues of the bilateral agenda as a follow up to the December 8, 2021, talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Sochi, as well as the December 22, 2021, phone call between Mitsotakis and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"The sides confirmed their intent to strengthen the cultural and humanitarian ties within the context of the joint 2021-2022 Year of History," the Ministry said.

"Under his counterpart’s request, Lavrov spoke about the process of the CSTO peacekeeping operation in Kazakhstan, carried out under request of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev," the Ministry said.

The two ministers also exchanged their opinions about the settlement in Syria and Libya, the Ministry said, adding that the phone call happened under the Greek initiative.

The Russian-US consultations on security took place on January 10 in Geneva. On Wednesday, the Russia-NATO Council meeting takes place in Geneva. On January 13, Russia’s proposal on security guarantees will be discussed at the OSCE Permanent Council meeting in Vienna.