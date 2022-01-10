Wired Internet service resumes in Kazakhstan’s capital

NUR-SULTAN, January 10. /TASS/. Wired Internet service resumed on Monday in the Kazakh capital after connection was severed on Sunday, while mobile Internet is still unavailable, according to a TASS reporter.

The wired connection went off at about noon local time (9 am in Moscow). The mobile calls services are operating relatively stably.

The capital has an 11 pm-7 am curfew in place.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities a few days later. The ensuing violence left thousands of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested assistance from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization and the bloc deployed peacekeepers to Kazakhstan. Law and order were generally restored to all of the country’s regions on January 7, Kazakh authorities said. January 10 has been declared a nationwide day of mourning.