Situation in Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar region under control - TV

NUR-SULTAN, January 7. /TASS/. The situation in Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar region is under , with no cases of looting reported, the Khabar-24 television channel said on Friday, citing the region’s head, Abylkair Skakov.

"No cases of looting were reported in the Pavlodar region," Skakov told Khabar-24.

"Everything is operating routinely. Patrolling is underway," said Nurlan Masimov, the region’s commandant.

Apart from that, according to the television channel, entry to the region is forbidden from 23:00 to 07:00 local time.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2 to grow into mass riots with attacks on government buildings in many cities several days later. Thousands have been injured and fatalities have also been reported. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, or CSTO, a post-Soviet security bloc. CSTO peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. According to the Kazakh authorities, law and order had been restored in all of the country’s regions by the morning on January 7. However, the situation in Almaty is still very tense.