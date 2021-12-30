Kiev’s neo-Nazism propaganda guided from outside — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Ukraine engages in propaganda and the revitalization of neo-Nazism in its most gruesome manifestation under the order of its Western benefactors, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

According to the diplomat, Ukraine institutionally imposes this propaganda on its population.

"Apparently, national and local authorities have certain instructions about the enforcement of Nazi heroes upon its own population," the diplomat said. "This is being done largely against the will of the Ukrainians, who know their history, albeit this history is being rewritten right now, with people being indoctrinated with different values and interpretations of historic events."

The diplomat mentioned that the Ternopol regional administration recently viewed a huge banner bearing the image of military criminal Stepan Bandera with a line from an unofficial Ukrainian neo-Nazi anthem.

"The continuity is striking," she added. "The banner was executed in red, black and white, totally complying with the Third Reich visual style."

"We will continue reminding Kiev and its Western benefactors about the unacceptability of attempts to rehabilitate the anti-human national-socialist ideologies and to glorify Nazism, including by praising Nazi criminals and turning them into modern heroes," Zakharova underscored.