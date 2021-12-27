WTO is 'paralyzed,' dispute settlement body does not work — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Operations of the World Trade Organization (WTO) have been paralyzed because its dispute settlement body does not function, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"It [WTO - TASS] is largely paralyzed at present because the dispute settlement body until recently <...> was incapable and did not function," the Minister said.

This occurred after China "inundate" this authority with "absolutely justified and fair" complaints against the US because of unfair competition and the US, "having taken advantage of procedural tricks," started preventing the process of appointing employees to positions in this authority, Lavrov added.