G7 statement on unacceptability of Russia’s aggression based on false assessments — MFA

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The statement of the Group of Seven on the inadmissibility of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is just a stereotypical attitude based on false information and assessments, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Wednesday.

"As might have been expected, given the current realities, we did not find anything constructive in this statement. It is the same set of worn-out theses, cliches, accusations based on a false message of Russia’s military preparation [to invade in] Ukraine," she said.

The diplomat stressed that Russia has every right to redeploy its military units on its own territory at its discretion. "Russia has no aggressive intentions," Zakharova noted.

On Sunday, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the US adopted a joint statement on Ukraine. They called on Russia to de-escalate the situation around Ukraine and warned that further military aggression against the neighboring country would involve massive consequences and incur a severe cost.