Putin-Biden talks end at 20:08 Moscow time — White House

WASHINGTON, December 7. /TASS/. The talks between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin ended on 12:08 Washington time (20:08 Moscow time), starting on 10:07 local time (18:07 Moscow time), the White House press office announced Tuesday.

As was reported earlier, the conference agenda included the situation around Ukraine, NATO’s eastward expansion, strategic stability and bilateral issues. Besides, the two leaders planned to touch upon regional security issues, including the situation in Afghanistan.

The video conference was organized via a secure video conference line, designed for communication between world leaders, and used for the first time today. Putin contacted his US counterpart from his Sochi residence.

According to the White House, Biden intends to discuss the outcome of the conference with the European allies: French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.