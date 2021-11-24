Finnish ambassador notes necessity of cooperation with Moscow in Arctic formats

MURMANSK, November 24. /TASS/. Moscow and Helsinki, presiding in the Arctic format should cooperate to strengthen the efficiency of common activities, Antti Helantera, Ambassador of Finland to Russia reported on Wednesday at the IV International session Cooperation in the Arctic.

"I am glad that the period of our chairmanship coincides with that of Russia in the Arctic Council. There are many opportunities for cooperation during our presidency. Due to the features of the region, the significance of cross-border cooperation is emphasized. There are many advantages in the Barents region, including its unique culture and nature, to which we should pay special attention later on," he said.

Finland, presiding in the Barents Euro-Arctic Council, has similar objectives with Russia to strengthen the Arctic, Helantera added. "The programs of our chairmanships are similar, including closed-loop economy, sustainable waste management and the reduction of black carbon emissions. It is of great importance to implement this and other platforms of cooperation," he noted.

The Finnish ambassador stressed that youth will play a key role in the development of the Arctic region. "Youth is the key to the future of the Barents region for its conservation and development. I hope for the opening of borders soon, which would help the movement of people and the establishment of new contacts," he concluded.