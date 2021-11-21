Russian and Armenian leaders discuss Nagorno-Karabakh issue

MOSCOW, November 21. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over the phone addressed the recent developments in Nagorno-Karabakh and the measures to stabilize it, the Kremlin press service stated.

"The talks regarding the situation in the region and the steps to stabilize it have continued as part of the implementation of the trilateral agreements of November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021. Pashinyan expressed gratitude for Russia's active mediation efforts. The sides also agreed on further contacts," the statement reads.