Four Polish soldiers injured as migrants storm border — Polish border guard

WARSAW, November 19. /TASS/. Four Polish soldiers were injured after clashes with illegal migrants attempting to storm the Belarusian-Polish border last night, Polish Border Guard Spokesperson Anna Michalska said at a briefing on Friday.

"Two attempts to storm the border took place yesterday," she said adding that 500 people took part in one of them. "Someone from the group used tear gas," Michalska reported. According to her, Polish security forces were also hit by stones. The migrants also used lasers to try to blind the guards.

"As a result of these actions, four soldiers were injured. They have minor injuries after being hit by stones," she stressed.

According to Michalska, the attempts by migrants to cross the border were foiled. Some of the migrants were taken by Belarusian representatives following this incident, while others remain on the border. "We don’t see any camps there now," she added.

This year, Polish border guards have prevented more than 35,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border, which is 400 times more than last year. On November 8, the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border dramatically unraveled, when several thousand migrants amassed along the Polish border. Occasionally, large groups of them try to tear down the barbed wire fence and break through into Poland. Most of these attempts are thwarted by the Polish border guards.