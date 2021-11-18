Lavrov, OSCE chief to discuss ways to resolve situations in Karabakh, Transnistria

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with Swedish top diplomat and Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde on November 19, discussing the organization's assistance in resolving the situations in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and Transnistria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"The parties are expected to touch upon issues related to the OSCE's assistance in resolving the conflicts in Nagorno-Karabakh and Transnistria, as well as the organization's mediation in the Geneva Discussions on Security and Stability in the South Caucasus, and consider its possible role in assisting Central Asian states, who are facing the consequences of the crisis in Afghanistan, which has been an OSCE Asian partner for cooperation since 2003," the statement reads.

In addition, the parties also intend to discuss the current security situation in Europe and ways "to revive the conventional arms control regime in Europe."

Tensions rose in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region in late September 2020 and were eased through Russia's active mediation efforts on November 9. On November 16, 2021, intense fighting broke out on another part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Yerevan said that the Azerbaijani armed forces had invaded Armenia, while Baku accused Yerevan of staging provocations and shelling Azerbaijani positions. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu held separate telephone talks with his counterparts from Armenia and Azerbaijan, prompting the parties to take measures to stabilize the situation on the border.