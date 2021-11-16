OSCE chairperson-in-office calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to de-escalate

STOCKHOLM, November 16. /TASS/. Swedish Foreign Minister and Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde has called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to de-escalate and take steps to resolve outstanding issues.

"Share deep concern of Minsk Group Co-Chairs regarding reported incidents in the region, including those along Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Express my full support for their efforts and call on sides to de-escalate immediately and take steps to resolve outstanding issues," she said on Twitter.

Tensions started rising in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region and the border areas of Armenia's Syunik region earlier in the month. The parties keep reporting armed incidents, which are causing casualties. On November 13, Yerevan and Baku accused each other of shelling attacks. Tensions have also erupted along an international highway connecting Armenia with Iran, which was handed over to Baku based on a trilateral statement adopted by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020, and where a Russian border guard post was established to ensure the free movement of people and vehicles.