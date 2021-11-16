Azerbaijan accuses Armenian forces of attacking Azeri army border posts

BAKU, November 16. /TASS/. The Armenian armed forces attacked Azeri army combat posts in the Kalbajar and Lachin border districts, wounding two servicemen, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reported on Tuesday.

"Armenian armed formations launched a surprise military operation at 11:00 (10:00 Moscow time) on November 16 to seize heights and more advantageous positions in the Kalbajar and Lachin areas. By concentrating additional manpower, military and special hardware on the border combat positions in the localities of Basargechyar and Garakilse, units of the Armenian armed forces attacked the combat posts of the Azeri army in the Kalbajar and Lachin districts," the statement reads.

The Azeri army’s positions were heavily shelled from small arms and grenade launchers, the ministry said.

"According to preliminary data, two servicemen of the Azeri army were wounded in the attack," the statement says.

Medical assistance was provided to the wounded servicemen and their health condition is not life-threatening, the ministry said.

In order to thwart the Armenian’s army combat activity, the Azeri troops stationed in the Kalbajar and Lachin districts "carried out an urgent operation," the statement says.

"As a result of measures taken, the Armenian servicemen were disarmed and detained and also a large amount of weapons and ammunition were seized as trophies," the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reported.

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been tense since May 12 when Armenia’s Defense Ministry reported that Azerbaijani forces had attempted to carry out "certain activities" in one of the Syunik Province’s districts to "adjust the border." Both sides have been periodically reporting border incidents since then.