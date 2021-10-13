Paris, Moscow, Washington work on long-term Karabakh agreement — French envoy

YEREVAN, October 13. /TASS/. OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, France, Russia and the US have been working with Armenia and Azerbaijan to sign a long-term agreement on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Ambassador of France to Armenia, Ann Luyo reported.

"I can assure you that we have been working with our Russian and American partners on the process of signing a long-term agreement over Karabakh," she said.

Replying to the question of whether it is necessary to expect an acceleration of the work of the OSCE Minsk Group, the ambassador said that "the meeting of foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in New York demonstrates that intermediaries have started working actively." "I think that Yerevan and Baku should move forward," she added.

Intense clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, 2020, with fierce battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides maintained the positions that they had held, while several regions came under Baku’s control and Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the contact line and the Lachin corridor. On January 11, leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to establish a working group at the level of deputy prime ministers of the three countries, focused on promoting transport and economic ties in the region.