US-Ukraine charter aimed at escalating tensions — Russian ambassador

WASHINGTON, November 11. /TASS/. The US-Ukraine Charter on Strategic Partnership is aimed at escalating tensions, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov told reporters.

"The document is full of catchwords. Many of them are harmful and apparently aimed at escalating rather than easing the tensions," the envoy said, according to the Russian embassy's Facebook page.

Antonov added that "the US-Ukrainian arrangements are, hopefully, not Washington’s derogation from the spirit of Geneva." "There, the US side has reiterated the necessity to implement the Minsk agreements, which, by the way, are not mentioned in the charter," he pointed out.

The US-Ukraine Charter on Strategic Partnership was signed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba on November 10. According to the document, the US plans to boost cooperation with Ukraine "in areas such as Black Sea security, cyber defense, and intelligence sharing, and countering Russia’s aggression." In addition, the charter says that Washington and Kiev will work to deepen "Ukraine’s integration into Euro-Atlantic institutions" and highlights the United States' commitment " to the energy security of Ukraine."