Sixth round of talks on Syria’s constitution ends in Geneva

GENEVA, October 22. /TASS/. The sixth round of the talks of the Syrian Constitutional Committee’s Small Body ended in Geneva on Friday, TASS reported.

For five days after a nine-month break the delegates have been discussing the principles that should shape the basis for Syria’s new constitution. In particular, the sides touched on the rule of law and the separation of powers, the army and security services as well as on the fight against terrorism and extremism.

United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen is expected to hold a news conference to sum up the results of this round.