Russia to send another humanitarian aid shipment to Afghanistan in coming days — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russia will soon send another humanitarian aid shipment to Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the Moscow consultations on Afghanistan on Wednesday.

"For out part, we plan to send another humanitarian aid shipment to the friendly people of Afghanistan in the coming days," he noted.

According to Lavrov, Russia expects the Afghan delegation to the Moscow consultations to share first-hand information about the current humanitarian situation in the country. The Russian top diplomat added that Moscow was confident the time had come to mobilize the international community's resources to provide Kabul with effective financial, economic and humanitarian assistance, particularly in order to prevent a humanitarian crisis.