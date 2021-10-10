Serbian president says hopes to meet with Putin before yearend

BELGRADE, October 10. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday after talks with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that he hopes to meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, before the yearend.

"I thanked Vladimir Putin for support on many issues. I expressed the hope to meet with the Russian president before the yearend to discuss the entire spectrum of important issues," he said.

He also thanked the Russian side for assistance during the coronavirus pandemic and for support on the Kosovo issue. He described the talks as "the sincerest" and hailed successful cooperation between the two countries in the energy sphere. According to the Serbian leader, trade between the two countries went up by four percent this year on the previous one.

It was reported in Serbia and Russian President Vladimir Putin was expected to visit Belgrade before the end of the current year. President Vucic has repeatedly invited the Russian president but the visit had been postponed due to the pandemic.