Russia to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, says envoy

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russia is going to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, the details of the deliveries are being discussed, Russian presidential envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, stated on Thursday.

"This is being worked out. Several departments are [involved]. The final decision has been made, the departments are collecting cargo. We will provide [humanitarian aid]," Kabulov said.

The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) embarked on a large-scale operation to take control of Afghanistan after the US had announced its intention to withdraw its forces in the spring. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, with Afghanistan’s then President Ashraf Ghani subsequently fleeing the country.

On September 6, the Taliban gained full control over Afghanistan, and on September 7, the radicals announced the new interim government.