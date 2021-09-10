Russian mass media outlets are denied accreditation at Sept 11 ceremonies

NEW YORK, September 10. /TASS/. TASS correspondents have been denied accreditation at ceremonies to be held at the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York.

A questionnaire to be filled by applicants for attending the ceremony had been distributed by the US Department of State back in the middle of August. A reply had been promised by September 9. Three TASS correspondents who applied for accreditation have been denied permission to attend.

The ceremony's organizers - the museum's press office - explained that there had been too many requests, while the number of seats was limited. The blank form of the accreditation request said that one mass media outlet can delegate up two staffers.

The Russian news agency RIA Novosti earlier said its correspondents had been denied permission to attend, too. No other Russian mass media in New York have been able to confirm to TASS they had been granted accreditation. Other journalists, too, have been asking questions about the rules mass media had to abide by at the memorial ceremony. For instance, the chief of the New York bureau of Mexico's TV broadcaster Noticieros Televisia, Ariel Muchachos, wondered why it was not allowed to shoot video footage at the ceremony. It was announced that only the official video would be released to approved recipients. The same rule applies to photographs. Only official images will be distributed.

The remembrance ceremony on the site of the twin towers of the former World Trade Center in New York will be held in the morning of September 11. US President Joe Biden will participate.