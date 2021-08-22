Merkel says Europe will need no Russian gas in 25 years

KIEV, August 22. /TASS/. Europe wants to achieve climatic neutrality in 25 years and will need much less gas than today, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday after talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

"Europe will need to achieve climatic neutrality step by step by 2050," she said. "It means that in 25 year no gas, or very small volumes of gas, will be supplied to Europe from Russia."

She stressed that Ukraine should get prepared for such a situation and focus on the development of green energy.