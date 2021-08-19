Chinese envoy, Russian ambassador discuss situation on Korean Peninsula — Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, August 19. /TASS/. Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Korean Peninsula Affairs Liu Xiaoming and Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov have discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula and the adjustment of the UN Security Council’s policy of sanctions towards North Korea, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.

"Both sides believe that, in order to restore dialogue with the DPRK, the United States should avoid actions that could result in growing tensions," the ministry said in a statement posted on its website. According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, to break the impasse, the UN Security Council should launch the rollback mechanism for resolutions on sanctions against Pyongyang as soon as possible.

Both diplomats noted that the global community would thus be able to create favorable conditions for negotiations with North Korea.

In early August, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi suggested starting lifting the UN Security Council’s sanctions against North Korea at the foreign ministers’ meeting of the 28th Regional Forum of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). He recalled that Pyongyang had suspended tests of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles. According to China’s top diplomat, Beijing will adhere to the "double freeze" initiative (the DPRK stops boosting its nuclear arsenal, while the United States and the Republic of Korea refrain from holding military exercises.