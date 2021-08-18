Taliban demands Afghan civilians turn in their guns — media

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Members of the Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) said on Wednesday that Afghan civilians must hand over their guns and ammunition to the group’s authorized members, the Reuters news agency reported, citing Taliban officials.

The Taliban also said its leaders would act openly, instead of remaining in the shadows, the news agency reported.

"Slowly, gradually, the world will see all our leaders, there will be no shadow of secrecy," the news agency quoted a Taliban official as saying.

Taliban members have also been ordered not to celebrate their recent sweep of the country, in which they established control over the Afghan capital of Kabul, the militant group’s official stated.

On August 15, fighters from the Taliban radical militant group entered Kabul without any resistance and established full control over the Afghan capital within several hours. President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani announced that he had stepped down to avoid bloodshed and fled the country. Western nations are evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.