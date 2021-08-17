Syrian soldier killed in artillery fire by militants in Aleppo

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. A Syrian soldier died in the Aleppo governorate in an artillery shelling by militants of illegal armed groups operating on Turkey-controlled territories, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Tuesday.

According to Kulit, the artillery strike was delivered from an area near the settlement of Hizwan. "Positions of government troops near the settlement of Ain Dakna came under artillery fire opened by militants from the vicinity of the settlement of Jibrin. One Syrian servicemen was killed," he said.

Apart from that, three Syrian soldiers were wounded in a shelling attack staged by terrorists in the Hama governorate in the west of the country. "As a result of mortar shelling by terrorists of positions of government forces near the settlement of Tell Metiazi in the Hama governorate, three Syrian servicemen received wounds," he said.

Twenty-four shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) were reported during the past day in the Idlib de-escalation zone, including in the Idlib, Latakia, and Hama governorates.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.