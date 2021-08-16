Troop pullout from Afghanistan leads to domino effect, Merkel says

BERLIN, August 16. /TASS/. The withdrawal of Western troops from Afghanistan led to domino effect, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a closed-door meeting of the presidium of the Christian Democratic Union on Monday, according to the Bild newspaper.

"Troop withdrawal led to domino effect," Merkel said. According to her, there were some "domestic political reasons" that caused the Americans to leave Afghanistan. Merkel also pointed to possible migrant flows, the paper says. The German chancellor emphasized the need to provide assistance to those in need on the spot, that is, in the region.

According to the Al Arabiya TV channel, members of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) entered Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on Sunday, meeting no resistance, and started to take control of government buildings and police stations abandoned by government forces. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country. The Taliban announced later that they had taken control of all districts of the capital.