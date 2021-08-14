Taliban pledges amnesty to Afghan army servicemen — agency

TEHRAN, August 14. /TASS/. The radical Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) released an address to the people of Afghanistan on Friday to declare its peaceful intentions, Iran’s ISNA news agency reported.

"The rapid progress of Taliban units is a sign of the movement’s popularity," the agency quoted the statement as saying. "Those who fought against Taliban have nothing to be afraid of. We all can live in peace. We are your brothers. If anyone attacks you on behalf of the Taliban, immediately report to our headquarters, and we will deal with them."

The movement assured civilians there was no need for them to flee their homes during Taliban’s offensive.

It also vowed amnesty to pro-government army servicemen and declared inviolability of private and state property.

Afghanistan’s security situation deteriorated significantly in April after US President Joe Biden announced that the American armed forces’ operation there which became the US’ longest foreign military campaign was coming to an end. Against this background, the radical Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) has been stepping up the pace of its offensive in several directions. According to the data from several open sources as well as the claims of the Taliban itself, the radicals are controlling from 60% to 85% of the country’s territory, including the areas along the border with five countries: Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.