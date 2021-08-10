Syrian leader approves new cabinet makeup — agency

BEIRUT, August 10. /TASS/. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has confirmed the makeup of the new national government, the SANA news agency reported on Tuesday.

According to the agency, the leader "signed order 208 on forming the new Syrian government led by Hussein Arnous."

In accordance with the order, Ali Abdullah Ayyoub kept his post of Deputy Prime Minsiter and Defense Minister. Faisal Mekdad will continue serving as foreign minister and minister for emigration affairs.

The previous government headed by Arnous was approved by al-Assad on August 30, 2020. This cabinet held the presidential elections in Syria on May 26 where al-Assad secured the support of 95.1% of the population. On July 17, the Syrian leader was sworn in for his fourth seven-year term.

Arnous, 68, managed to achieve stabilization of the social and economic situation in the country thanks to measures taken to regulate the market economy and reining in the price growth as prime minister.