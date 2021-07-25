LPR intercepts Ukrainian drone with two bombs aboard

LUGANSK, July 25. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone carrying two bombs was intercepted by militias of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), LuganskINformCenter reported on Sunday citing militias’ spokesman Alexander Mazeikin.

According to the spokesman, the drone was intercepted and forced to land "thanks to the well-coordinated actions of the LPR air defense and electronic warfare units with the use of the Triton-M1 station." The drone was carrying "two improvised bombs that were destroyed by LPR field engineers," he said.

"Our specialists analyzed the data from the onboard computer to trace the drone’s route and coordinates of places where it was to drop its two bombs: near the republic’s administration building and a Lugansk central square. Thus, a terror attack against the republic’s civilians was prevented," Mazeikin said.

Under an agreement on additional ceasefire control measures in force from July 27, 2020, only monitors of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission are allowed to use unmanned aerial vehicles in the areas adjacent to the contact line in Donbass. However, the Donbass republics and Ukraine keep on accusing each other of hampering the activities of the OSCE monitoring mission.