Russia sees decline in COVID-19 incidence rate, chief sanitary doctor says

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing sees a decrease in the COVID-19 incidence growth rates in Russia, although in 57 regions the number of cases still rises, Russia’s chief sanitary doctor Anna Popova said on Friday.

"Over the past five days, we have seen a continuing decline in the incidence growth rates, mostly due to a drop in the rates in Moscow and the Moscow Region. <…> There are 57 regions where the incidence is still growing, and we see stabilization in 18 [regions] and a decline in 10 Russian regions," Popova told a board meeting of the coordination council for combating the coronavirus infection.

Since the start of the pandemic, nearly 192.6 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 4.1 mln deaths have been reported. To date, 6,078,522 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 5,450,004 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 152,296 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.