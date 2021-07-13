Representatives of Afghan government to hold talks with Taliban in Doha — agency

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai and Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah will head to Doha on Friday to hold talks with the delegation of the Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia), the Pajhwok news agency informed on Tuesday.

Earlier, Karzai said during a press conference in Kabul that talks would soon resume between the Afghan government and the Taliban. Abdullah made a similar statement earlier, adding that Afghanistan is ready for peace talks.

Last week, a trilateral meeting with the participation of the delegation from the Taliban, which arrived from Qatar, a group of Afghan politicians close to the government in Kabul and the leadership of the Iranian Foreign Ministry took place in Tehran. The official Afghan government and the Taliban have been holding peace talks in Qatar’s capital of Doha since September 12, 2020. However, the talks stalled early this year, and essentially reached a dead end by mid-April.

Clashes between the Afghan government forces and the Taliban intensified after US President Joe Biden’s decision to end the US operation in Afghanistan. As of July 6, the US has withdrawn over 90% of its forces. Afghan officials have repeatedly said that the Taliban movement is scaling up its offensive operations.