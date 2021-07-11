Lithuania refuses to extradite Belarusian opposition leader Tikhanovskaya - prosecutor

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Vilnius has turned down Minsk’s request for the extradition of Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya who has been staying in Lithuania since August 2020, Belarusian Prosecutor General Andrei Shved said on Sunday.

"We issued and keep on issuing corresponding document [on the extradition of opposition activists]. So far, we see no reaction, but Tikhanovskaya," he said in an interview with the Belarus-1 television channel. "Indeed, we have received documents, I can official confirm it, about Lithuania’s refusal to extradite her."

According to the Belarusian prosecutor general, "no motives" for the refusal were provided. "We see no legal grounds for that," he noted.