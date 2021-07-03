Tajikistan declares mandatory COVID-19 vaccination

DUSHANBE, July 3. /TASS/. Tajikistan’s anti-coronavirus task force has ordered mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 for adults, according to the decree published by the state news agency Hovar on Saturday.

"Coronavirus vaccination is mandatory for citizens over 18 years," the task force said, adding that citizens should book an appointment with their GP or their local clinic to receive the free vaccine.

The task force recommended that those who come to Tajikistan from abroad should be tested for coronavirus and self-isolate for ten days, regardless of the results of the test.

To date, the vaccination was optional in the country. According to Tajikistan’s Health and Social Protection Ministry, more than 280,000 people have been vaccinated in the country as of July 2, 2021.