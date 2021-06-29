International registration of Russian vaccine takes too long - deputy foreign minister

MATERA /Italy/, June 30. /TASS/. The registration of Russia’s anti-coronavirus vaccine by the World Health Organization and the European Medicines Agency is taking too long, but this does not prevent Russia from exporting it to more than 60 countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said on Tuesday.

Answering to a Russian reporter’s question on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Italy’s Matera, the deputy minister agreed to an assumption that delays in the Russian vaccine’s registration could contain an element of discrimination.

"However, we are delivering our vaccine, we have bilateral emergency agreements with more than 60 states. We have undertaken serious obligations, and must fulfill them against the background of domestic demand," he said.

"That is why saying that we were not allowed to enter the market because the WHO and the EMA did not approve our vaccine would be stretching a point," the Russian diplomat added.