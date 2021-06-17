Biden’s support of Minsk accords during Geneva summit seen as Russia’s success — expert

WASHINGTON, June 17. /TASS/. The statement of US President Joe Biden on the support of the Minsk Agreements is seen as a major achievement of Russia at the Geneva summit, Associate Professor in the School of International Service at American University Keith Darden told TASS on Wednesday.

When asked whether any US officials can invalidate the results of the Russia-US summit, he answered in the negative. "But certainly, there are a lot of people in the expert community who are very upset, particularly those who focus on Ukraine. Because Joe Biden reiterated his support for Minsk, that’s a major achievement for the Russian side coming out of these negotiations. It is in US interests as well," the expert said.

"But there are obviously those in the US side who do not want cooperative relations with Russia and certainly feel threatened by this summit," Darden added.

After the summit, Biden stated that he had reaffirmed his support of Ukraine to Putin, and both sides "agreed to pursue diplomacy related to the Minsk agreement."