Putin, Argentinian leader to announce launch of Sputnik V production in Argentina - portal

BUENOS AIRES, June 4. /TASS/. Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are set to announce the launch of production of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Argentina on Friday, the Infobae portal reported on Thursday.

According to the news portal, the leaders will hold a videoconference meeting to announce that the vaccine production with Russian components will soon be launched in the country.

Earlier, Argentinian Health Minister Carla Vizzotti reported that the experimental batches of Sputnik V produced in Argentina were approved by the jab’s developer, Gamaleya Center. The Latin American state us planning to launch its own production of the Russian shot which will be branded there as Sputnik VIDA. It is expected that the initial stage will see production of one million of each dose of the vaccine.

Argentine became the first Latin American state to officially authorize the use of Sputnik V in an expedited procedure. The country began inoculating people with the jab on December 29, 2020.